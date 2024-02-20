Ad
euobserver
The EU is using humanitarian aid for Gaza as a substitute and smokescreen for its lack of decisive collective political action

Column

Impending Rafah disaster shows up politics of humanitarian aid

EU & the World
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Once hailed as a beacon of hope for vulnerable people across the world, humanitarian assistance is on a dangerous slippery slope.

The international response to the situation in Gaza, where "every single person is hungry" — but food, water and shelter remain scarce — provides egregious...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

Related articles

Hungary blocks EU appeal for Israel not to strike Rafah
EU-Israel trade agreement must be on table to stop Rafah attack
The EU is using humanitarian aid for Gaza as a substitute and smokescreen for its lack of decisive collective political action

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections