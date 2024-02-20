Impending Rafah disaster shows up politics of humanitarian aid

Once hailed as a beacon of hope for vulnerable people across the world, humanitarian assistance is on a dangerous slippery slope.
The international response to the situation in Gaza, where "every single person is hungry" — but food, water and shelter remain scarce — provides egregious...
Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.
