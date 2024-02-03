Top Green candidates rule out any EU coalition with far right

German MEP Terry Reintke, 36, and Dutch MEP Bas Eickhout, 47, have been elected as the European Greens' top candidates for the June EU elections at a three-day congress in the French city of Lyon (2-4 February), which sent out a clear message: they will not make a pact with the far right.
"These elections are going to be extremely important: our planet is rapidly heating up, a gruesome war is being fought on our borders and inequality is increasing," Eickhout told the audience after bei...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
