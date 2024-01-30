Ad
Iran detained a second Swedish national in November (Photo: lkarasawa)

Avoid Iran, Sweden warns, as two nationals now held

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Sweden has urged all its citizens not to travel to Iran, where a second Swedish national was recently arrested, in addition to the detained diplomat Johan Floderus.

"In view of the security situation, the [Swedish] ministry for foreign affairs advises against all travel to Iran," its press office told EUobserver on Tuesday (30 January).

"In late November 2023, a man in his sixties with Swedish and Iranian citizenship was detained for no apparent reason," it confirmed.

It de...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

