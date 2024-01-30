Avoid Iran, Sweden warns, as two nationals now held

Sweden has urged all its citizens not to travel to Iran, where a second Swedish national was recently arrested, in addition to the detained diplomat Johan Floderus.

"In view of the security situation, the [Swedish] ministry for foreign affairs advises against all travel to Iran," its press office told EUobserver on Tuesday (30 January).

"In late November 2023, a man in his sixties with Swedish and Iranian citizenship was detained for no apparent reason," it confirmed.

It de...