EU's diplomatic arm faces staffing challenges, say auditors

The EU's diplomatic arm, the European External Action Service (EEAS), faces key challenges in its workflows and staffing, according to a new report from the EU's internal auditors published on Tuesday (30 January).

The EEAS is the face of the EU around the world, and while it works "efficiently" with the different institutions, the Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors (ECA) found that it needs to provide better support to the Union's delegations abroad.

"Foreign policy, an...