60 percent of respondents felt that the EEAS's human resources were not commensurate with the level of tasks assigned (Photo: EUobserver)

EU's diplomatic arm faces staffing challenges, say auditors

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The EU's diplomatic arm, the European External Action Service (EEAS), faces key challenges in its workflows and staffing, according to a new report from the EU's internal auditors published on Tuesday (30 January).

The EEAS is the face of the EU around the world, and while it works "efficiently" with the different institutions, the Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors (ECA) found that it needs to provide better support to the Union's delegations abroad.

"Foreign policy, an...

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

60 percent of respondents felt that the EEAS's human resources were not commensurate with the level of tasks assigned (Photo: EUobserver)

