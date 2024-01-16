Poland's defeated PiS are now playing the 'martyr' card

Since the victory of Donald Tusk's government Poland in the 2023 elections, the former ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has quickly rebranded itself as the new 'opposition'. No longer embodying the spectre of authoritarianism and democratic backsliding, PiS now fancies itself the victim of Tusk's "dictatorship."

On 9 January, a piece of political theatre played out on the steps of Poland's presidential palace, still occupied by PiS ally, president Andrzej Duda.

Two fugitives, f...