Landmark EU case to test Musk's X on toxic content

The European Commission, on Monday (18 December), launched an investigation into the X platform, formerly called Twitter, under new rules countering the spread of illegal content online.

The move, faster than many expected, marks the first formal proceeding under the brand-new Digital Service Act (DSA), which also opens the door for the EU executive to impose fines.

Notably, the first announcement of the EU's investigation was made public by the commission on X.

The probe f...