Decoding the EU deal on new rules for gig workers' conditions

A 'historic deal' has been reached after a long night of negotiations between the Parliament, the Council and the Commission to improve working conditions on digital labour platforms, the lead rapporteur on the file, Elisabetta Gualmini (S&D), has said.
"For the first time we build up a framework of social rights for millions of workers in Europe who are amongst the most precarious, discontinuous, low-paid and who sometimes are wrongly classified," Gualmini told reporters on Wednesday ...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
