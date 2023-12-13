Decoding the EU deal on new rules for gig workers' conditions

A 'historic deal' has been reached after a long night of negotiations between the Parliament, the Council and the Commission to improve working conditions on digital labour platforms, the lead rapporteur on the file, Elisabetta Gualmini (S&D), has said.

"For the first time we build up a framework of social rights for millions of workers in Europe who are amongst the most precarious, discontinuous, low-paid and who sometimes are wrongly classified," Gualmini told reporters on Wednesday ...