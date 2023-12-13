Ad
euobserver
'Enforcement at national level will be crucial,' the European Trade Union Confederation said. 'Worryingly, the number of labour inspectors has been cut in half of member states over the last 15 years' (Photo: Unsplash)

Analysis

Decoding the EU deal on new rules for gig workers' conditions

Digital
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

A 'historic deal' has been reached after a long night of negotiations between the Parliament, the Council and the Commission to improve working conditions on digital labour platforms, the lead rapporteur on the file, Elisabetta Gualmini (S&D), has said.

"For the first time we build up a framework of social rights for millions of workers in Europe who are amongst the most precarious, discontinuous, low-paid and who sometimes are wrongly classified," Gualmini told reporters on Wednesday ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalHealth & SocietyAnalysis

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Crunch point in talks on EU gig workers' employment status
EU gig workers compromise dubbed ‘a disaster for workers’
Digital platforms — the 'uber-isation' of care for the elderly
Platform workers could face 'robo-firing' under EU's AI rules
'Enforcement at national level will be crucial,' the European Trade Union Confederation said. 'Worryingly, the number of labour inspectors has been cut in half of member states over the last 15 years' (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

DigitalHealth & SocietyAnalysis

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections