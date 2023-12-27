The EU's ultimate asylum spin doctor

Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, has spun the EU's asylum and migration overhaul as the solution to problems facing member states.

"It is a system that addresses all our difficulties," the 61-year-old Greek politician told the European Parliament, earlier this year.

Once implemented, lost trust will be restored among EU states. People will no longer take dangerous sea journeys to reach Italy and Greece.

Internal border control checks will b...