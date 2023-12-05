Russia, the West, and the geopolitical 'touch-move rule'

In chess, if you touch a piece with the intent to move it, you are obliged to move that piece if legally possible. It is called a "touch-move rule". After touching the piece, you cannot change your mind — for example, while holding the piece above a square — even if you understand that it was a mistake to touch it in the first place: you must move the piece.

A month after the beginning of the Russian full-blown invasion of Ukraine,