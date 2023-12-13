Ad
euobserver
UAE's chief oil executive Sultan al Jaber led the UN climate talks in Dubai (Photo: ADSW)

COP28 deal to only 'transition away' from fossil fuel agreed

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Despite the overwhelming presence of oil and gas lobbyists, the UN climate summit (COP28) presidency led by the United Arab Emirates successfully crafted a text on Wednesday morning (13 December) that signals a commitment to phase out fossil fuels.

Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE's chief oil executive now leading the climate talks, described the text as "balanced" and "historic."

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Why is petrostate UAE going all in on green hydrogen?
Final fight over oil and gas phase-out at COP28 looms
COP28 debates climate finance amid inflated accounting 'mess'
What are the big money debates at COP28 UN climate summit?
