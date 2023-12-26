How Coptic Christians celebrate Christmas in Egypt

After a busy day of work, driving children from his neighbourhood in Menshyiat Nasser — also known as the Garbage City — to schools in downtown Cairo, Malak Aziz finds peace at the Cave Church of Saint Samaan.

Malak quickly warns us that these are the last weeks of silence and calm within this facility. When the month of December comes to its end, he says, the community around Menshyiat Nasser, as well as all Coptic Christians in Egypt, starts to get ready to celebrate one of the most ...