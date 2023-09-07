Nairobi summit ends with African call for global carbon tax

Kenyan president William Ruto, speaking at the final ceremony of the three-day Africa Climate Summit on Wednesday (6 September), called for new global taxes and reforms to the financial system to help fund climate action on the continent.
The document called on world leaders "to rally behind the proposal for a global carbon taxation regime including a carbon tax on fossil fuel trade, maritime transport and aviation, that may also be augmented by a global financial transaction tax."<...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
