Ad
euobserver
Kenyan president William Ruto presenting the Nairobi Declaration at the conclusion of the inaugural summit (Photo: Twitter)

Nairobi summit ends with African call for global carbon tax

Africa
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Kenyan president William Ruto, speaking at the final ceremony of the three-day Africa Climate Summit on Wednesday (6 September), called for new global taxes and reforms to the financial system to help fund climate action on the continent.

The document called on world leaders "to rally behind the proposal for a global carbon taxation regime including a carbon tax on fossil fuel trade, maritime transport and aviation, that may also be augmented by a global financial transaction tax."

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Kenya hosts first-ever Africa Climate Summit
EU pledges support for African finance reform at summit
The battle to fix the 'rigged' financial system needs a strong African voice
Kenyan president William Ruto presenting the Nairobi Declaration at the conclusion of the inaugural summit (Photo: Twitter)

Tags

AfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections