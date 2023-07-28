Split on Africa Big-Agri sees boycott at UN food summit

The global food system is on the verge of failure: it is contributing in a decisive way to the environmental crisis and is failing in its main goal, to guarantee the right to food for the entire world population.
This is the main conclusion agreed by the over 2,000 participants from 180 countries who took part in the United Nations Food Systems Summit, held in Rome at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Or...
Francesco De Augustinis is a freelance journalist and documentarist with 10 years experience, specialising in agrifood and environmental issues. In 2019 he founded the independent project One Earth, through which he took part in different international investigative projects in food and sustainability matters.
