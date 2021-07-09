How Slovenia is undermining EU's environmental ambitions

On July 1, my home country Slovenia took over the EU presidency for the next six months. The government of populist prime minister Janez Janša is officially proclaiming that it will work to accelerate the green transition in Europe and is scheduled host EU environmental ministers in Slovenia later this month.
However, Janša's government has introduced legislation that would allow for commercial development in coastal areas, thereby endangering surface and groundwater quality. These pla...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nika Kovač is the director of the Institute of the 8th March, a leading women's rights organisation in Slovenia.
Nika Kovač is the director of the Institute of the 8th March, a leading women's rights organisation in Slovenia.