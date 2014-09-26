Rescued migrants disembark from cruise ship after stand off

Several hundred rescued migrants on a cruise liner in Cyprus have agreed to disembark following a tense stand off with authorities.

“The registration of the refugees is ongoing, all have stepped down from the boat,” a contact at the scene from the United Nations refugee agency, the UNCHR, told this website on Friday (26 September).

Around 300 rescued migrants - mainly women and children - had refused to leave the cruise liner which on Thursday had rescued them from a trawler stran...