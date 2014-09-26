Rescued migrants disembark from cruise ship after stand off

Several hundred rescued migrants on a cruise liner in Cyprus have agreed to disembark following a tense stand off with authorities.
“The registration of the refugees is ongoing, all have stepped down from the boat,” a contact at the scene from the United Nations refugee agency, the UNCHR, told this website on Friday (26 September).
Around 300 rescued migrants - mainly women and children - had refused to leave the cruise liner which on Thursday had rescued them from a trawler stran...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
