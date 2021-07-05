Slovenia to push for Western Balkans enlargement

Slovenia will give special attention to the discussion on Western Balkan integration into the EU during the six months that it will hold the presidency of the EU Council, its prime minister Janez Janša said on Friday (2 July).

Ljubljana will host an EU summit on 6 October with representatives of the six Balkan countries that hope to join the bloc - with discussions focusing on strengthening police cooperation, digital resilience, as well as the recovery of the region and its green tran...