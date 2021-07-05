Ad
euobserver
'We are convinced that the people living in the Western Balkan deserve a European future,' said Slovenian prime minister Janez Jansa, whose country currently holds the EU presidency (Photo: European Union, 2020)

Slovenia to push for Western Balkans enlargement

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Slovenia will give special attention to the discussion on Western Balkan integration into the EU during the six months that it will hold the presidency of the EU Council, its prime minister Janez Janša said on Friday (2 July).

Ljubljana will host an EU summit on 6 October with representatives of the six Balkan countries that hope to join the bloc - with discussions focusing on strengthening police cooperation, digital resilience, as well as the recovery of the region and its green tran...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

