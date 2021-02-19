EU condemns Slovenian PM's harassment of journalist

The European Commission says it cannot launch sanctions against Slovenia, after its prime minister attempted to discredit a Politico Europe reporter for alleged bias.
"We are not starting an infringement procedure, we don't do that against a tweet," said EU commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer on Thursday (18 February).
More broadly, Mamer said the commission condemns attacks on journalists - including the language used in a tweet by Slovenia's prime ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
