Slovenia's prime minister Janez Janša, a right-wing populist within the European People's party (Photo: European Union, 2020)

EU condemns Slovenian PM's harassment of journalist

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it cannot launch sanctions against Slovenia, after its prime minister attempted to discredit a Politico Europe reporter for alleged bias.

"We are not starting an infringement procedure, we don't do that against a tweet," said EU commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer on Thursday (18 February).

More broadly, Mamer said the commission condemns attacks on journalists - including the language used in a tweet by Slovenia's prime ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

