euobserver
Under the current coronavirus circumstances, all parliamentary meetings, including plenary sessions, must be held remotely - until at least the end of November (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs prepare for another virtual plenary This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU lawmakers will this week hold another plenary session remotely, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

European Parliament president David Sassoli previously decided that all parliamentarian meetings, including the plenary sessions, must be held remote until the end of November. But this situation is likely to be prolonged given the current epidemiological situation.

"It is the intention of the parliament to return to Strasbourg as ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

