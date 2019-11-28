Ad
euobserver
The EU may soon have the means to buy guns for armies in Africa - amid worries some of them may end up on the black market (Photo: French ministry of defense)

Doubts over using EU 'peace fund' to supply arms to Africa

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Germany and France are pushing plans to set up a budget overseen by the EU to possibly purchase and supply lethal weapons to armies in places like Africa.

Discussed for the first time among ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday (27 November), the issue remains contentious among a handful of member states.

First floated in June 2018 by the EU's foreign diplomacy branch, the EEAS, the so-called

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Borrell hard on Russia in EU hearing
Why EU arming foreign militaries will backfire
EU's new €10bn 'peace facility' risks fuelling conflict
The EU may soon have the means to buy guns for armies in Africa - amid worries some of them may end up on the black market (Photo: French ministry of defense)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections