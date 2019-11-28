Doubts over using EU 'peace fund' to supply arms to Africa

Germany and France are pushing plans to set up a budget overseen by the EU to possibly purchase and supply lethal weapons to armies in places like Africa.
Discussed for the first time among ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday (27 November), the issue remains contentious among a handful of member states.
First floated in June 2018 by the EU's foreign diplomacy branch, the EEAS, the so-called Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.