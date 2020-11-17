Tuesday

17th Nov 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Green Deal

Feature

EU Parliament: Strasbourg, or the climate?

  • The European Parliament's Strasbourg building - shiny democracy, or white elephant? (Photo: European Parliament)

By

"In a carbon-neutrality pathway, it is evident that the European Parliament needs to consider operation in one site," a recent report of the parliament's Environmental Management Unit (EMAS) warns.

The EU Parliament is headquartered in the French city of Strasbourg, but it has also offices in Luxembourg as well as Brussels - which results not only in extra costs but also in additional travel emissions.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Over the past few years, emissions related to the transport of MEPs, assistants, trainees and other parliamentarian staff have been steadily increasing, making mobility the main driver of emissions in the EU Parliament.

In 2018, emissions from transporting staff contributed around 67 percent to the parliament's carbon footprint - half of it related to the mobility of staff and MEPs (34 percent) as well as subsidised visitors (33 percent).

After MEPs declared a climate emergency in Europe, the EU Parliament was itself instructed to develop a strategy to become carbon-neutral by 2030.

The EMAS report presents a list of short, medium and long-term actions to reduce the institution's carbon footprint towards carbon-neutrality by the end of the next decade.

These include supporting eco-mobility systems, promoting plant-based diets or introducing carbon budget rules for the institution itself.

Under 'key long-term action' (six-to-nine years), the report suggests a treaty change to agree on a single seat, investment in the energy-efficiency of buildings and an internal carbon fee for various emission sources, such as travel, commuting or energy use.

"Some of these suggestions can be implemented quickly with almost no costs, while others need significant behavioural change, big legislative efforts, and strong political will," the report's author Georgios Amanatidis told MEPs from the environment committee on Monday (16 November).

"The issue is very difficult, but it is clear if the final aim is to become climate neutral. If you want to have an omelette you have to break eggs," he also said, referring to the long-standing controversy of the Brussels versus Strasbourg saga.

The EMAS study is further to a request that the European Conservatives and Reformist (ECR) MEPs made in December 2019, after the Green Deal was unveiled.

However, for Czech conservative MEP Alexandr Vondra, "while there is an acknowledgement that the two-seats arrangement is unsustainable, the recommendation for long-term action to find a consensus among member states for a single seat of the EU parliament does not really help to move the debate forward".

The institution itself has voiced many times its preference to become a single-seat institution, assuming "its responsibility to reduce its carbon footprint".

In fact, the EU Parliament's three seats cost amounts to about six percent of the institution's overall budget.

Covid, the climate, and commuting

Previously, the European Court of Auditors estimated that moving MEPs' HQ from Strasbourg to Brussels could generate annual savings of €114m, plus €616m if the Strasbourg buildings are sold off, or a one-off cost of €40m if they are not.

The Covid-19 pandemic, meanwhile, has also put into question the two-seat arrangement, showing that videoconferencing and teleworking also works for MEPs who have not been able to go to the French city for plenary sessions since February.

Yet, the pandemic has also shown that French president Emmanuel Macron will fight "tooth and nail" to get parliamentarians back to Strasbourg as soon as possible.

Under the decision of the parliament's president, David Sassoli, all parliamentarian meetings, including the plenary sessions, are being held remotely until at least the end of November.

Site Section

  1. Green Deal

Related stories

  1. Von der Leyen promises Green Deal will be 'true recovery'
  2. Poland's climate neutrality pledge - delayed again?
  3. EU's chance to be world's biggest green-bond issuer
  4. MEPs back single seat by thumping majority
Von der Leyen promises Green Deal will be 'true recovery'

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wants to cut at least 55 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 - saying the Green Deal is a "cultural project" that goes beyond simply cutting emissions.

Poland's climate neutrality pledge - delayed again?

Although Friday's summit was supposed to be an opportunity for Poland to commit to climate neutrality by 2050 - like the rest of the EU - the coronavirus has postponed that discussion, with domestic elections also upcoming.

EU's chance to be world's biggest green-bond issuer

The European Commission is now considering issuing 'green bonds' for the first ever time, after green groups and other critical voices called for the unprecedented commercial-markets debt to be used on environmental projects.

Timmermans 'disappointed' with ongoing CAP reform

For European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, the Common Agricultural Policy has to answer to "higher expectations" on climate action, protection of biodiversity and environmental sustainability, while ensuring a fair income for all farmers.

News in Brief

  1. EU planning €789bn splurge on wind farms
  2. EU diplomats called 'antisemites' by Israeli protesters
  3. EU and Russia congratulate Sandu on Moldova win
  4. UK says it will 'prosper' even if no EU trade deal
  5. Macron attacks European media for 'legitimising' jihadism
  6. Hungary, Poland block EU budget and recovery package
  7. Moderna's vaccine '95-percent' effective, makers say
  8. Azerbaijan extends deadline for Armenian withdrawal

Livestream

Live: Join the Nordic climate debate 'Choosing Green'

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled climate negotiations, work has not stopped. The 'Choosing Green' debate will address some of the most important and most complex key areas relating to the global green transition. Live on EUobserver from 10:00 (CET).

Timmermans 'disappointed' with ongoing CAP reform

For European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, the Common Agricultural Policy has to answer to "higher expectations" on climate action, protection of biodiversity and environmental sustainability, while ensuring a fair income for all farmers.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  2. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  4. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector

Latest News

  1. Bulgaria brings 'historical baggage' to EU table
  2. Hungary and Poland block EU budget and corona package
  3. EU Parliament: Strasbourg, or the climate?
  4. German presidency's broken promises on 'fair tax'
  5. Live: Join the Nordic climate debate 'Choosing Green'
  6. Erdoğan holds rainy picnic in Cypriot ghost-town
  7. EU parliament calls for feminist foreign policy
  8. The human cost of whistleblowing

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us