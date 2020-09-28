Ad
euobserver
Last week, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell sent two diplomats to Caracas to discuss the possibility of postponing the December election for a few months (Photo: Josep Borrell Fontelles)

EU denies 'clandestine' mission on Venezuela election date

EU & the World
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Union last week sent a diplomatic mission to Caracas to discuss with the Venezuelan regime and opposition leaders guaranteeing that "minimum democratic conditions" are in place for the parliamentary elections, due to take place in early December.

Besides the hyperinflation of the country, the humanitarian crisis, and the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a deepening political instability in Venezuela.

Since the fraudulent re-election of Venez...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Study shows how authoritarian regimes gain EU leverage
Italy gags EU on Venezuela crisis
EU snubs Venezuela vote, but holds off sanctions
Last week, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell sent two diplomats to Caracas to discuss the possibility of postponing the December election for a few months (Photo: Josep Borrell Fontelles)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections