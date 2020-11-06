Slovakia: second weekend of nationwide Covid-19 testing

Slovakia is organising its second round of national mass-testing for Covid-19 over the weekend in attempt to turn the tide of the epidemic.

The experiment has sparked both praise and criticism of the government - and has also been somewhat overshadowed by this week's unprecedented arrests of senior ex-police officials and judges on corruption and organised crime charges.

Some 3.6 million people from a 5.5 million population were tested with antigen tests last weekend, as part of...