Report: EU asylum plan likely delayed

Emergency plans for national governments to distribute arriving Eritrean and Syrian asylum seekers will be likely delayed for months.
A European Commission spokesperson on Monday (8 June) said plans to disperse some 40,000 asylum seekers landing in Greece and Italy to other member states over a two-year period will still be discussed next week at a home affairs ministerial and at a summit at the end of the month.
But no decision is expected before September, according to the Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.