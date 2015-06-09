Ad
Member states are unlikely to confirm plans to distribute asylum seekers until September (Photo: iom.int)

Report: EU asylum plan likely delayed

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Emergency plans for national governments to distribute arriving Eritrean and Syrian asylum seekers will be likely delayed for months.

A European Commission spokesperson on Monday (8 June) said plans to disperse some 40,000 asylum seekers landing in Greece and Italy to other member states over a two-year period will still be discussed next week at a home affairs ministerial and at a summit at the end of the month.

But no decision is expected before September, according to the

Italy corruption probe targets migrant centres
