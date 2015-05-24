Data bill enters final leg of state-level talks

Latvia’s EU presidency is aiming to wrap up years of talks on the EU’s data protection reform within the next few weeks.
First proposed at the start of 2012, the data protection bill has already gone through the European Parliament, which adopted its version in March last year.
The plan is to have member states adopt theirs on 15 June so that negotiations can finally kick off with the parliament - but it is an ambitious task.
Four chapters were closed last year. Italy and G...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
