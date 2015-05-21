EU reaches out to former Soviet states

In the last hours before the Eastern Partnership (EaP) summit begins in Riga, the EU accepted to "acknowledge the European aspirations" of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova.

The formulation was in the declaration published after the previous summit in Vilnius in 2013, but was not included in previous versions of the final declaration to be issued on Friday (22 May).

"Summit participants acknowledge the European aspirations and European choice of the partners concerned, as stated in th...