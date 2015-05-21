Ad
euobserver
The Eastern Partnership summit is taking place at the national library of Latvia, in Riga (Photo: Consillium)

EU reaches out to former Soviet states

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, RIGA,

In the last hours before the Eastern Partnership (EaP) summit begins in Riga, the EU accepted to "acknowledge the European aspirations" of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova.

The formulation was in the declaration published after the previous summit in Vilnius in 2013, but was not included in previous versions of the final declaration to be issued on Friday (22 May).

"Summit participants acknowledge the European aspirations and European choice of the partners concerned, as stated in th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

EU faces tough choices in the neighbourhood
Eastern Partnership: In search of meaning
The Eastern Partnership summit is taking place at the national library of Latvia, in Riga (Photo: Consillium)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections