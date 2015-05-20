Russia to reward EU sanctions critics with food exports

Russia says firms from Cyprus, Greece, and Hungary - the leading critics of EU sanctions - will be first in line to restart food exports if relations improve.
Sergei Dankvert, the head of Russia’s food safety authority, Rosselkhoznadzor, made the announcement at a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday (19 May).
He said about 20 companies from the three states, 15 of them from Hungary, already qualify following technical inspections.
He noted Russia would like to go further,...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
