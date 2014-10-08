Ad
euobserver
Alenka Bratusek is the most likely commissioner to be replaced (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Slovene commission nominee to be sent home

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

MEPs are Wednesday (8 October) to decide on the five commissioners who failed to get the green light after parliamentary hearings.

They are likely to ask that Slovenia’s Alenka Bratusek be replaced while some other portfolios be reshuffled.

Bratusek, who is supposed to be a vice-president in charge of EU's nascent "energy union", was deemed to have given a poor performance on Monday, with short and unconvincing answers.

Meanwhile, an anti-corruption commission at home

EU Political

Related articles

Katainen vague on €300bn investment plan
MEPs ask Moscovici about French deficit
Decision day for EU's at-risk commissioners
Alenka Bratusek is the most likely commissioner to be replaced (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections