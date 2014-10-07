Self-assured Dutch commissioner pledges to change EU culture

Incoming top vice-president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, sailed through his three-hour hearing in the European Parliament on Tuesday (7 October) answering fluently in five languages and avoiding MEPs' traps.

The Dutch politician, who is to be president Jean-Claude Juncker's "right hand", in charge of cutting unnecessary EU laws and upholding the EU charter of fundamental rights, fielded an array of questions ranging from dealing with terrorists; listening more to nation...