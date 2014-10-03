ECB announces €1 trillion bond-buying plan

The European Central Bank will start buying bank securities worth up to €1 trillion between now and the end of theyear, president Mario Draghi has announced.

Speaking at a news conference following the monthly meeting of the ECB's governing council in Naples on Thursday (2 October), Draghi said that the bank would buy covered bonds and asset-backed securities (ABS) in the final three months of 2014.

Although Draghi refused to give a precise figure on the total value of the purchas...