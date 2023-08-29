Ad
German energy giant RWE has begun dismantling a wind farm — to make way the expansion of its Garzweiler open-pit mine (Photo: Alle Dörfer bleiben)

Germany begins dismantling wind farm for coal

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

German energy giant RWE has begun dismantling a wind farm to make way for a further expansion of an open-pit lignite coal mine in the western region of North Rhine Westphalia.

One wind turbine has already been dismantled, with a further seven scheduled for removal to excavate an additional 15m to 20m tonnes of so-called 'brown' coal, the most polluting energy source.

The demolitions are part of a deal brokered last year between Robert Habeck, the Green party's minister for econo...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

