Sultan Al Jaber who leads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is this year's UN climate summit president (Photo: ADSW)

The oil-chief boss of COP28 lays out climate summit plan

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Ministers and negotiators from 30 countries have met in Brussels to prepare for the crucial COP28 climate talks, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November.

Sultan Al Jaber, who leads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and will host the climate summit, said on Thursday (13 July) that a "phase-down of fossil fuels is inevitable."

In a plan released on the same day by Al Jaber's office, four points were prioritised.

This included fast-tracking the ...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

