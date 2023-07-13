The oil-chief boss of COP28 lays out climate summit plan

Ministers and negotiators from 30 countries have met in Brussels to prepare for the crucial COP28 climate talks, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November.

Sultan Al Jaber, who leads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and will host the climate summit, said on Thursday (13 July) that a "phase-down of fossil fuels is inevitable."

In a plan released on the same day by Al Jaber's office, four points were prioritised.

This included fast-tracking the ...