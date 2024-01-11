Ad
The EU mission is to focus on the Bab Al Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea (Photo: obt.inpe.br)

Exclusive

EU aiming to send three destroyers to Red Sea

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is aiming to send at least three warships to the Red Sea by March to help stop Houthi attacks on commercial vessels.

"To be efficient, the force generation objective should be at least three anti-air destroyers or frigates with multi-mission capabilities for at least one year", as well as "airborne early-warning capabilities", with "satellite support", the EU foreign service said in a proposal on Wednesday (10 January), seen by EUobserver.

Their main job would be "accompan...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

