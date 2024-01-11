EU aiming to send three destroyers to Red Sea

The EU is aiming to send at least three warships to the Red Sea by March to help stop Houthi attacks on commercial vessels.

"To be efficient, the force generation objective should be at least three anti-air destroyers or frigates with multi-mission capabilities for at least one year", as well as "airborne early-warning capabilities", with "satellite support", the EU foreign service said in a proposal on Wednesday (10 January), seen by EUobserver.

Their main job would be "accompan...