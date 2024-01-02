Ad
euobserver
At a Budapest book fair, certain books on display were wrapped in plastic — as if the Iron Curtain was back, and we were all behind it again

Column

Orbán's Budapest is decaying, literally and metaphorically

Rule of Law
EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

At a book fair in Budapest at the end of September, a woman bought the Hungarian edition of my book comparing the European Union with the Habsburg Empire.

She asked me to dedicate it for her son. He was still at school, she said, but graduating he wants to study somewhere in western Europe and then "work for Europe". The more prime minister Viktor Orbán vilifies the EU, she added, the more the boy wants to "work for Europe".

I ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a column in NRC .

Related articles

Do democrats really *want* to win?
Northern Europe — the new Nato/Russia frontline
How centre-right conservatives capitulate to the far-right
The EU must become an honest broker again in the Middle East
At a Budapest book fair, certain books on display were wrapped in plastic — as if the Iron Curtain was back, and we were all behind it again

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a column in NRC .

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections