Collateral damage: Ukraine's destroyed football stadiums

On 18 October 2023, Russian artillery hit and damaged the pitch of Stadion Torpedo in Zaporizhzhia. However, this stadium was not the only one to suffer severe damage in the wake of the conflict.
During the early stages of the conflict in Donbas in 2014, two major stadiums in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts suffe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Volkan Isbasaran is a freelance writer on Turkish politics, global affairs, armed conflicts, ethnic/religious minorities, and history of the Caucasus, Balkans, and the Middle East. He was formerly a journalist for GercekNews.
Volkan Isbasaran is a freelance writer on Turkish politics, global affairs, armed conflicts, ethnic/religious minorities, and history of the Caucasus, Balkans, and the Middle East. He was formerly a journalist for GercekNews.