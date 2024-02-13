Tusk's Poland still has a lot of work to do on rule of law

After eight years of continuous degradation of the rule of law and systemic attacks on democratic standards and human rights under the previous Polish government, the prospect of a democratic renewal under Donald Tusk elicits a certain excitement.

Enthusiasm aside, however, and with all due consideration for the pledges made by Tusk, the commitment and, even more so, the ability of Warsaw's new executive to restore the rule of law in Poland has yet to be put to the test.



As they w...