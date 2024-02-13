Ad
euobserver
Donald Tusk with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, after their 15 December 2023 meeting on Poland's rule of law (Photo: EU Commission)

Tusk's Poland still has a lot of work to do on rule of law

Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by Elena Crespi and Eliza Rutynowska, Paris/Brussels,

After eight years of continuous degradation of the rule of law and systemic attacks on democratic standards and human rights under the previous Polish government, the prospect of a democratic renewal under Donald Tusk elicits a certain excitement.

Enthusiasm aside, however, and with all due consideration for the pledges made by Tusk, the commitment and, even more so, the ability of Warsaw's new executive to restore the rule of law in Poland has yet to be put to the test. \n \nAs they w...

Author Bio

Elena Crespi is programme director for western Europe at the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) where Eliza Rutynowska is programme officer for western Europe.

