Ad
euobserver
The EU commission is set to present a 2040 climate target and a strategy for industrial carbon capture and storage (Photo: Vattenfall)

EU's 2040 climate target and farmers in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (6 February) is expected to disclose a proposal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040 (compared to 1990 levels) — in a bid to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

The proposal, which will also be subject to a plenary debate in Strasbourg the same day, comes in the wake of a backlash against the Green Deal, as seen in farmers' protests across Europe.

Last year, experts f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Takeaways from the Serbian election
Orbán emerges claiming victory — while EU delivers Ukraine aid
EU climate body sets 2040 emissions target
The EU commission is set to present a 2040 climate target and a strategy for industrial carbon capture and storage (Photo: Vattenfall)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections