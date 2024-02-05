EU's 2040 climate target and farmers in focus This WEEK

The European Commission on Tuesday (6 February) is expected to disclose a proposal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040 (compared to 1990 levels) — in a bid to reach climate neutrality by 2050.
The proposal, which will also be subject to a plenary debate in Strasbourg the same day, comes in the wake of a backlash against the Green Deal, as seen in farmers' protests across Europe.
Last year, experts f...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
