Two big omissions risk making EU forced-labour ban toothless

Member states last week failed to agree on a common position on the EU forced labour regulation, as concerns over 'ownership' of national investigations could not be resolved, EUobserver has learned.
In 2022, the EU Commission proposed legislation to create a framework for investigating and eliminating products made with forced labour in companies' supply chains — both manufactured in the EU or imported into the EU.
Th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.