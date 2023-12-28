Ad
My most memorable interview was with genocide survivor Yepraksi Gevorgyan at her home in Amberd, Armenia, in 2015 (Photo: Marie-Cecile Royen)

Feature

What I learned in 20 years of EUobserver interviews

Opinion
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
Look plausible, be on time, plan decent questions — these are my top tips for doing interviews after 20 years of meeting extraordinary people.

Look plausible: I learned this the hard way in Jordan in 2014 when I went to speak with interior minister Hussein Majali about Syrian refugees — wearing shorts.

In fairness, it was over 40° Celsius outside. They were classy shorts (below the knee), with a smart shirt and shoes, and Amman is a liberal city with many foreigners.

But s...

OpinionFeature

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

