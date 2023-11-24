'Loss and Damage' reparations still hang in balance at COP28

Earlier this month in Abu Dhabi, a groundbreaking blueprint for the long-awaited 'loss and damage' fund was agreed upon after a hard-fought battle by the G77 and COP28 presidency.
The decision — which will be formally adopted at the COP28 summit next week — rests on the World Bank acting as the administrator, or...
Zareen Qureshi has been a development sector practitioner in Pakistan for 18 years. She currently works as director at Children of Adam in Pakistan, a US-based nonprofit that focuses on youth empowerment, mental health, and humanitarian aid. Previously, she was the nationwide manager of the Poverty Eradication Initiative in Pakistan. Following the floods in Pakistan last year, she led relief efforts in Balochistan, and became a vocal proponent of climate reparations and Loss and Damage, publishing multiple pieces on the subject.
