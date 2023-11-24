Ad
euobserver
Flooding relief efforts in Pakistan. "'Loss and Damage' isn't aid. When money is given as aid, all the power rests with the donor. It is an unequal relationship" (Photo: DFID - UK Department for International Development)

'Loss and Damage' reparations still hang in balance at COP28

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Zareen Qureshi, Islamabad,

Earlier this month in Abu Dhabi, a groundbreaking blueprint for the long-awaited 'loss and damage' fund was agreed upon after a hard-fought battle by the G77 and COP28 presidency.

The decision — which will be formally adopted at the COP28 summit next week — rests on the World Bank acting as the administrator, or...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Zareen Qureshi has been a development sector practitioner in Pakistan for 18 years. She currently works as director at Children of Adam in Pakistan, a US-based nonprofit that focuses on youth empowerment, mental health, and humanitarian aid. Previously, she was the nationwide manager of the Poverty Eradication Initiative in Pakistan. Following the floods in Pakistan last year, she led relief efforts in Balochistan, and became a vocal proponent of climate reparations and Loss and Damage, publishing multiple pieces on the subject.

Related articles

The oil-chief boss of COP28 lays out climate summit plan
Will EU climate chief Hoekstra come clean before COP28?
Flooded Pakistan needs climate reparations, not EU charity
The good, the bad, and the ugly of Macron's Global South summit
Flooding relief efforts in Pakistan. "'Loss and Damage' isn't aid. When money is given as aid, all the power rests with the donor. It is an unequal relationship" (Photo: DFID - UK Department for International Development)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Zareen Qureshi has been a development sector practitioner in Pakistan for 18 years. She currently works as director at Children of Adam in Pakistan, a US-based nonprofit that focuses on youth empowerment, mental health, and humanitarian aid. Previously, she was the nationwide manager of the Poverty Eradication Initiative in Pakistan. Following the floods in Pakistan last year, she led relief efforts in Balochistan, and became a vocal proponent of climate reparations and Loss and Damage, publishing multiple pieces on the subject.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections