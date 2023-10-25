Ad
Repairers must now offer a free remedy within the legal warranty period, unless this option is more expensive than a replacement (Photo: Unsplash)

MEPs seek financial perks for consumer-product repair

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

MEPs have voted to strengthen consumers' right to repair goods by proposing financial incentives to avoid replacement culture and promoting easier ways to fix products.

The proposal for a directive was approved by the internal market and consumer protection committee (IMCO) with 38 votes in favour, just two against, and zero abstentions on Wednesday (25 October) .

The parliament's position still has to be agreed at a plenary ses...

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

