Belgian prime minister Alexander de Croo (r) with Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson, at the scene of the attack (Photo: Alexander de Croo)

Questions mount over security failures in Brussels terror attack

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Questions are mounting on how a Tunisian ordered to leave Belgium after having his asylum request rejected was able to stay, before killing two Swedes in the streets of Brussels earlier this week.

"When two people die, the only thing you can say is that things have gone wrong," Belgium's prime minister Alexander de Croo admitted to reporters on Wednesday (18 October).

And he said questions needed to be answered in order to impose policy changes, in light of a slew of security fail...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

