Questions mount over security failures in Brussels terror attack

Questions are mounting on how a Tunisian ordered to leave Belgium after having his asylum request rejected was able to stay, before killing two Swedes in the streets of Brussels earlier this week.

"When two people die, the only thing you can say is that things have gone wrong," Belgium's prime minister Alexander de Croo admitted to reporters on Wednesday (18 October).

And he said questions needed to be answered in order to impose policy changes, in light of a slew of security fail...