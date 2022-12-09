Ad
The notorious Evin 'house of detention' jail for political prisoners in Tehran (Photo: Wikimedia)

A plea to the EU from inside Tehran's Evin jail

by Narges Mohammadi, Evin prison, Tehran,

On the International Day for Human Rights Defenders (9 December), the European Union should stand in solidarity with the people of Iran and take a firm stand against the government of the Islamic Republic.

With the assistance of Front Line Defenders, I am grateful that my husband Taghi Rahmani had the opportunity last we...

Author Bio

Narges Mohammadi is the deputy director of Defenders of Human Rights Centre (DHRC), currently imprisoned in Evin jail, Tehran.

