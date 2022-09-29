Why northeast Italy traded in League for Brothers of Italy

Among Italy's 20 regions, Veneto, in the north-eastern part of the country, is the one where Giorgia Meloni's far-right party Brothers of Italy (FdI) achieved the best results in last Sunday's (25 September) election.

In this wealthy and highly-industrialised region, her party got 32.4 percent of the vote, compared to the League's 16.6, to the shock of journalists and political scientists.

For more than two decades, Veneto had been the League's stronghold; in the 2018 elections,...