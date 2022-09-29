Ad
'Matteo Salvini has shot himself in the foot, he has made so many mistakes since 2019', 26-year-old Alice, a clerk returning home from the supermarket, told EUobserver (Photo: Valentina Saini)

Why northeast Italy traded in League for Brothers of Italy

by Valentina Saini, Venice/Vicenza,
Among Italy's 20 regions, Veneto, in the north-eastern part of the country, is the one where Giorgia Meloni's far-right party Brothers of Italy (FdI) achieved the best results in last Sunday's (25 September) election.

In this wealthy and highly-industrialised region, her party got 32.4 percent of the vote, compared to the League's 16.6, to the shock of journalists and political scientists.

For more than two decades, Veneto had been the League's stronghold; in the 2018 elections,...

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

