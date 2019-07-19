Von der Leyen signals soft touch on migrants, rule of law

Countries who rejected non-European migrants or raised concern on rule of law, such as Poland, could expect more sympathy from the European Commission, its new president, Ursula von der Leyen, has indicated.
Italy could also expect flexibility on budgets and the UK on its exit date, she said in an interview with five European newspapers on Friday (19 July).
But Russia ought to stay under EU sanctions and Turkey was drifting away from Europe, she added.
"The migration issu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.