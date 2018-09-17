Sefcovic launches bid to be EU Commission president

Europe must have a robust foreign policy and nurture high-tech industries, Slovak EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic has said in his bid to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the next European Commission president.

"We need a strong Europe, a more assertive trade policy and more independence in our foreign policy actions, with a much faster decision-making process," he told press in the European Parliament on Monday (17 September).

The EU also needed a "strong industrial policy" so that ...