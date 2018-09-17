Sefcovic launches bid to be EU Commission president

Europe must have a robust foreign policy and nurture high-tech industries, Slovak EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic has said in his bid to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the next European Commission president.
"We need a strong Europe, a more assertive trade policy and more independence in our foreign policy actions, with a much faster decision-making process," he told press in the European Parliament on Monday (17 September).
The EU also needed a "strong industrial policy" so that ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
