EU mission in Africa goes on spending spree

The EU's civilian mission in the Central African Republic is bankrolling office supplies to security ministries, while incurring huge expenses on its own.

Set up in 2019, the mission aims to extend the state's authority in a country whose army has been cooperating with Kremlin-linked Russian private military contractor Wagner Group.

The EU over the summer earmarked €28.4m to extend the mission until late 2024 in an effort to boost ...