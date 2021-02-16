Ad
euobserver
Sunday’s elections saw a low turnout of 53 percent due to the pandemic (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Separatist victory in Catalan election sees calls for dialogue

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Catalonia's separatist parties won more than half of the votes for the first time in Sunday's parliamentary regional election (14 February) - triggering renewed calls for dialogue between Madrid and Barcelona for a political solution to the independence conflict.

The Catalan Socialist Party (PSC), under its candidate former national health minister Salvador Illa, almost doubled their representation in the assembly, taking 33 seats in the Catalan parliament - up from 17 in 2017.

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

