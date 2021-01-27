Eastern Europe wakes up with Trump hangover

Four years of Donald Trump have not passed without a mark on eastern Europe and the western Balkans.
From the funny to the serious, the former US president made headlines multiple times in dealing with a region often battered by local enmities and expedient political interests.
For all of its confusing and changing politics, eastern and central Europe have since the fall of communism been constantly committed to keeping the US close, regardless of who was in the White House....
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
