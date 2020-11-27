Portuguese presidency to focus on social rights and India

Social policies, and the relationship between the EU and India, will be at the heart of the next Portuguese EU presidency, the country's minister for European affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias, said on Thursday (26 November).

Portugal will assume the six-month rotating EU Council presidency on 1 January 2021 - being the fourth time that Lisbon held the role since joining the then European Economic Community in 1986.

The Portuguese presidency will thus be responsible for the first valida...