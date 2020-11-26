Poland hammered on women's rights in EU debate

The European Commission has urged Poland not to abandon a treaty against domestic violence, as Warsaw continues to drift further from EU norms.

"The Istanbul Convention is the gold standard in terms of policy in this area," equality commissioner Helena Dalli said in the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday (25 November), referring to a 2011 international treaty.

All EU countries have signed it, but not all have ratified it, while Poland's right-wing government, earlier th...